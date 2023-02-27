Plea filed to stop NAB chairman’s appointment

A plea has been filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) to stop the appointment of new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

As per details, the plea was filed by advocate Azhar Sadiq in Lahore High Court against the appointment of new chairman NAB.

The plea stated that notices has been issued on the appointment of the opposition leader Raja Riaz and the new chairman NAB has resigned from his post.

The chairman National Accountability Bureau is appointed with the consultation of the Prime Minister and opposition leader but a letter has been sent to President and speaker National Assembly that the appointment of opposition leader is not under the law. The plea further stated that the PTI has already written a letter that they want to bring their opposition leader. So whatever consultation the current opposition leader holds will be unconstitutional.