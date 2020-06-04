Plea filed in SC to disqualify PPP leaders

A petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) Karachi Registry. Plaintiff in his plea stated PPP leaders ImtiazShaikh and SaeedGhani reportedly have links with the drug-peddlers and evidence in this context has been submitted in the court. The plea further stated that the SC had earlier disqualified former prime minister in Panama leaks case. He pleaded the court to disqualify Shaikh and Ghani and transfer the disqualification case to the SC. It may be noted that, Shikarpur SSP Muhammad Rizwan in his complied reports had claimed Ghani and his brother had been facilitating drug peddlers in Mehmoodabad area in Karachi. He had claimed Farhan Ghani, brother of the minister, has been helping drug peddlers as an absconding drug dealer, Zaheer Ahmed, was also employed in his office. Whereas, Imtiaz Shaikh allegedly used criminal connections to maintain his political position in Shikarpur. He also tried to influence the police through criminal elements.