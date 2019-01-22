Plea against Shahbaz as PAC chief dismissed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif as chairman of Public Accounts Committee and declared it as non-maintainable.

A divisional bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani announced the verdict which was earlier reserved by the court on December 31, after hearing the arguments.

The bench declared the petition as non-maintainable. The petitioner had stated in his plea that Shahbaz’s appointment as the chairman of the committee is illegal, adding that producing the PML-N leader’s production orders was a violation of accountability laws.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif, who is currently under arrest in connection to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case, on Tuesday filed a plea in the Lahore High Court seeking bail.

