Plea against NRO: SC issues notice to Musharraf, Zardari

ISLAMABAD :The Supreme Court Tuesday served notices to former presidents, General (r) Pervez Musharraf, Asif Ali Zardari, former Attorney-General Justice (r) Malik Mohammed Qayyum and the National Accountability Bureau. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar issued the notices after preliminary hearing in a plea moved by Feroze Shah Gilani in connection with National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). During course of proceedings, Gilani pleaded before the bench that the NRO caused a loss of billions of rupees. Chief Justice asked the petitioner as to the purpose of the petition, observing that the Supreme Court had already declared the NRO null and void.However, the court issued notices to the respondents seeking their replies and adjourned furtherhearing of the case for a month.

