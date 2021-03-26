Playwright Haseena Moin dies at 79

Haseena Moin, a well-known Pakistani dramatist and playwright breathed her last in Karachi today. Moin’s relatives confirmed the news.

She had been suffering from breast cancer for the past few years however, the cause of her death has not been identified yet. According to her relatives, Moin’s funeral prayer will be conducted today after Asar prayers.

Moin was an internationally acclaimed writer who published a number of plays for the theater, radio and television. Ankahi, Tanhaiyaan, Kiran Kahani, Dhoop Kinaray, Aahat, Uncle Urfi, Shehzori, Kohar, Des Pardes, Pal Do Pal, Aansoo, Kasak, Parchaiyan (1976), and Parosi are among her many popular Pakistani dramas.

Condolences also come in from all corners after the tragic death of the legendary dramatist.

Andleeb Abbas, a PTI member of the National Assembly (MNA), tweeted a tribute to the late artist:

What a loss…Haseena Moin who created such world class life stories is no more…She gave women a new empowered strength and made Indian Bollywood pale in comparison….Her legacy will remain and remain…#Respect #Legend #RIP pic.twitter.com/lnLyK2Jx5r — Andleeb Abbas (@AndleebAbbas) March 26, 2021

Haseena was born and raised in Kanpur, where she got her early education. She then relocated to Karachi in the 1950s, where she received a Master of Arts in History from Karachi University in 1963 after graduating from the Government College for Students.

In the early 1970s, she published Pakistan’s first original screenplay, ‘Kiran Kahani,’ which aired on television. Her plays have also received universal acclaim. Moin earned the Pride of Performance award for her contributions to Pakistani performing arts.

Read more