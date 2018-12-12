M Tahir Iqbal

GONE are the days when the hostile states or nations or tribes used to fight standing opposite to each other. Modern strategies of warfare have altogether changed. After the World War II, proxy wars gained prominence where one state would hurt the antagonistic state while camouflaging itself. Propaganda & conspiracy stood as important tools to win upon a hard enemy, although they kept having relevance in all phases of wars-in-evolution. Playing proxies through local and foreign elements is still considered a vital component of warfare. Local or internal proxies are the disgruntled inhabitants of a state utilised by the hostile state actors launched against the targeted state’s organs and its installations. Foreign or external proxies are not the inhabitants of the states-in-target, rather prepared and trained outside the borders and injected inside through clandestine means to wreak vengeance.

During Afghan jihad, an amalgam of foreign and local proxies was prepared and sent against an enemy — the (erstwhile) Soviet Union — that had sneaked into Afghanistan. This war is the perfect illustration of modern warfare where novel ways were adopted to defeat the strong invasion of the Soviet Union on Afghanistan. Here the war strategists introduced a modus operandi of indoctrination of an ideology. In this mode, a narrative is first conceived, designed and then worded. The inherent philosophy touches the basic fundamental beliefs and is groomed to look as authentic. The strategy was a successful test for the US. Seminaries and schools were set up to install the ideology having religious touch aiming to support jihad against the Soviet Union. The US spent millions of dollars on books which were published by the Centre of Afghan Studies in the University of Nebraska-Omaha with an object to promote militancy in young brains. Over 13 million copies were distributed in Afghan refugee camps and seminaries.

The number of CIA sponsored religious schools (madrasahs) increased from 2,500 in 1980 to over 39,000. Osama bin Laden, a young man of 22 with militant bent, was recruited by the CIA in 1979 at the very outset of the US sponsored jihad. President Ronald Reagan met the leaders of the Islamic jihad at the White House in 1985. During Soviet-Afghan war, the CIA and the ISI worked in tandem with the ‘freedom fighters’ to defeat the Soviet Union. After the disintegration of the Soviet Union, the US flew off to its far-off land, but Pakistan, being geographically tagged with the land of breeding jihad, could hardly wean off forthwith. Definitely, it could take time, so did it. But it caught on the impression that Pakistan still pampered the Mujahideen who had by then metamorphosed into Afghan Taliban. To counter Pakistan and its alleged proxy, Afghan Taliban, a counter-scheme was designed – a theory making jihad valid only against Pakistan’s military and security apparatus. So, Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan came into being. The narrative conceived stated that Pakistan stood as the front-line ally of the US which had caused the spill of innocent Afghan’s blood; so, jihad must be waged against the State of Pakistan. Jamia Hafsa tragedy added fuel to the fire. The TTP speakers inducing the local Pakistanis against Pakistan started quoting Jamia Hafsa killings and Aafia Siddiqui abduction as points and thereby justification to assail Pakistan.

Ostensibly, the TTP affiliates drew their credibility by affiliating themselves with the Afghan Taliban and their cause to liberate Afghanistan from the influence of foreign occupation; per contra it had always been antagonistic to all those groups that assisted the Afghan Taliban in Afghanistan. This was definitely a big lapse in the design of this scheme contrived by the TTP’s operators. North Waziristan’s Hafiz Gul Bahadur, South’s Maulvi Nazir, Fazal Saeed of Kurram Agency and Haqqani Network used to extend support to Afghan Taliban, but the TTP was against them and indulged in various riots with them. Some years back, Carlotta Gall filed a report in The New York Times relating an account of the nabbing of Lateef Mehsud, the Deputy of Hakeemulla Mehsud, with the officials of National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s premier intelligence agency. The report quotes Aimal Faizi, the spokesman for the President Karzai as saying that Lateef Mehsud was part of an NDS project, and had been in contact with the Afghan officials for a long period of time. Some officials divulged that the ultimate plan was to take revenge on the Pakistani military.

Now in the wake of successful operations by Pakistan Army, the terror threat has well-nigh waned; peace and calm is sprouting again after a long time. But this hard-earned peace was quite bothersome for those who had launched the TTP and its offshoots. Some nefarious ploy had to be there to keep the state of affairs disruptive. This time, design of the game being played dexterously was altered. The plan cooked from across the border was too deceptive – Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies are swooping hard on terrorists who monitor and execute their activities from hiding places. Some such people must be launched as could roam and talk and disseminate their narrative freely. They would stage gatherings, rotate their ideology and thus instigate the brains against the State.

To effectuate the stratagem, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) was brought to the fore with anti-army rhetoric. The PTM may have their genuine concerns and anxieties. This disgruntled concern is exploited by the hostile state actors. That’s what is being done – the tone and the theme, speeches and slogans of the people here speak volumes. Attacking somebody with a Pakistani flag and ranting against the army are what will evermore be construed as anti-Pakistan. National media is almost mute over this incipient but rapidly exacerbating issue. Remaining silent and burying head in the sand may never resolve intricacies. The PTM men must be listened to. Their justified problems and demands must be redressed and addressed. But at the same time, the ropes linking with Afghanistan must be severed once and for all so that the tendency to look at the things in Pakistan through the Afghan-prism may get a stop.

