Playing into enemy hands

Zaheer Bhatti

PML(N) which until the beginning of May was in an ascendant mode profiting from a widely believed unequal treatment of its deposed Prime Minister by the Judiciary and NAB, appears to be in for a serious electoral set-back courtesy an irresponsible and baseless statement by its three-time Prime Minister choosing to implicitly incriminate Deep State elements among defenders of the soil, in facilitating the 2008 Mumbai attacks despite the same having been proven as a patent false flag Indian Operation. Much worse, the Party showing fissures, was now looking to scapegoat the individual who led Nawaz Sharif to be interviewed by the same dubious character who led to the Dawn leaks, rather than making the deposed Prime Minister realize the fallout of his out-of-context utterance. This calls upon the leader to make amends instead of hanging on to his imaginary statement joining chorus with enemies of the State in targeting the country’s saviors and legitimising fake Indian encounters. He will indeed make things worse for himself, the Party, much less putting the country needlessly on the spot; already resulting in pat allegation by Pentagon that Pakistan was both the victim and sponsor of terrorism.

Silent majority in Pakistan wants to know why the three-time Prime Minister who should be in full knowledge of the now internationally busted false flag Operations designed and executed jointly by American CIA, Israeli MOSSAD and Indian RAW including the Mumbai, Delhi Parliament, Pathankot attacks inside India and Uri in its occupied Kashmir, has never condemned Indian acts of sabotage, espionage, covert operations against Pakistan through assigned Indian agents infiltrating into the country several of whom were apprehended, tried, sentenced and executed; some granted clemency, and its uniformed terror planner Kalbhoshan in Pakistan custody awaiting execution.

But his current pearls of wisdom mark parting of ways of countless Pakistanis with him who feel disgraced by his insinuations made through a sponsored interview as if the defenders of the motherland labeled as the Pakistani Establishment had allegedly allowed non-state actors in Pakistan to carry out the Mumbai attacks in India killing 150 people; worst still his hawkish camp led by his clueless daughter backing his diatribe against the State of Pakistan. For Mian sahib’s information, in the context of Mumbai attack alone there are at least 4 comprehensive books which thoroughly expose the Indo-Zionist collusion and operations against Pakistan; namely the 800-page ‘The betrayal by India-Revisiting 26/11’ by Elias Davidson a German author; ‘26/11 Probe-Why Judiciary also failed’ and ‘Who killed Karkare- the real face of terrorism in India’ both by an Indian S M Mushrif, and ‘26/11- an RSS Conspiracy’ besides ‘Mumbai- Dance of the Devil’- A sinister alliance of Mossad Covert Black Ops and RAW’s false flag operations by Brass Tacks.

These are besides the renowned Indian Journalist Arun Ditti Roy revealing that witnesses had lined up against India’s own false flag Operations who were never allowed to take to the stand, while Dr. Kevin Barret an American academic, political commentator and scholar commenting on Barak Obama’s visit and address at the Hindustan Times Summit in India had said,” The Indian Government, especially the extremist element, has partnered with elements of the US and Israeli Deep State in trying to smear the Kashmir liberation struggle by creating false flag terrorism in India in which civilians are slaughtered… and Obama, of course was going with the official version of the Mumbai attacks when he said the US was just as interested in prosecuting the attackers of the 2008 slaughter as was India. But those attacks have been proven to be a false flag by the elements of the Indian Government itself in partnership with the US…”

Dr Kevin Barret recommending Elias Davidsons’ 800-page comprehensively researched documentation ‘The Betrayal of India-a close look at the Mumbai terror attacks,’ proves beyond doubt that it was a false flag operation in which Davidson has concluded that “the Indian State’s investigation of the attacks was a big eye-wash to bamboozle the State narrative and cheat Indian and International audience, just to blame Pakistan”. Prof. Graeme McQueen’s in-depth analysis published in the ‘Global Research’ has opined in his review of Davidson’s book, that the Prime Minister of India implied while the attack was still in progress that the perpetrators were from a terrorist group supported by Pakistan, which is typical of premeditated false allegations.

Add to it the facts that: 1. Ajmal Qassaab was reportedly picked up from Nepal; some say Myanmar, by Indian Intelligence precisely for the reason that he was a Pakistani, and used or duped in the Mumbai episode so that Pakistan could be blamed for the attack. Interestingly, he was the only one kept alive while allegedly spot-killing all other designated 9 accomplices, besides concurrently eliminating counter-terrorism Indian Police Chief Hemant Karkare in the same encounter because he had named Col. Prohat behind burning alive Pakistani Muslims aboard ‘Samjhota Express.’ 2. Had the attack been planned or carried out with Pakistani support, why Pakistani interrogators were never allowed access to cross-examine Ajmal Qassaab, is extremely dicey. 3. That Ajmal Qassaab was allegedly summarily executed incommunicado and his body never handed over to Pakistan also raises doubts if he was at all executed or was being readied for another false-flag operation with a new face.

Nawaz Sharif needs to explain instead why then was the Pakistani Government still going ahead with the farcical trial? But the worst part of this whole episode is that the Pakistani Media which have access to far more information than what this scribe has deduced or reproduced, have missed hitting the nail on the head and failed to respond comprehensively to the Indian Media tirade against Pakistan by exposing the Indo-Zionist operations against Pakistan to the world. They have instead merely sufficed in gunning for the deposed PM and have played into enemy hands by pitching Pakistanis against each other and polarizing the Society which is what the adversary exactly desired.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.