Playing cricket more enjoyable than driving taxi, says Ewen Chatfield

Former New Zealand fast bowler Ewen Chatfield, who at the age of 68, retired playing club cricket on Saturday, says he was enjoying cricket more than driving.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Wellington, he said, “while playing club cricket, I did not get money. I am now driving taxi just to earn money as it is my only source of income. Had there been money in cricket, I would not have been driving for my earning”.

Chatfield has been in driving profession since last ten years.

“I enjoyed the game. I still love the game. Though I have retired playing active cricket, I will still play the game once a week or so…”. “It (retirement) was an emotional decision”. What’s the secret of playing the game at this age ?

“There is no secret. I love to play. I am always trying to be fit. Attending training and practice sessions regularly”, he further added.

“I’m not sure about the secret of his long play but he was a very healthy person and had a lot of passion for the game”, Shane Stratford, the secretary of his club Naenae Cricket Club, said exclusively.

“He had an emotional retirement. He played with integrity and fair play so I’m sure he would only appeal to the umpires if the batsman at the other end is out”. Chatfield played 43 Tests and 114 ODIs, claiming 123 and 140 wickets respectively.

