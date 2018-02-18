Players mesmerise audiences by their kicks, punches

Belt promotion test held

Khudam Subhani

Rawalpindi

A belt promotion test ceremony was held at Raja’s fitness gym and martial arts centre at Bahria Town Phase 4 on Saturday and all participants were promoted to yellow, orange and blue belt according to their performance

A number of students of Raja’s martial arts centre including Zayan Mehmood, Muhammad Obaid Ullah Khan, Muntiha Malik, Abdullah Sarfaraz, Ismail Kashif, Ibrahim Khalid, Abdullah Khalid, Ijaz Nazir, Muhammad Talal, Mehmood Iqbal, Ahmed Iqbal, Muhammad Bin Ata took apart in belt promotion test.

The test was conducted by President of kyokushin Karate Pakistan the most senior master of karate Raja Khalid.

The players were promoted after performing kicks, punches, gymnastic skills and different fighting techniques according to their syllabus regarding yellow, blue and orange belt test which was conducted by their Master Raja Khalid.

Boxing team and kick boxing team of Rawalpindi and karate players belonging to Chakwal exhibited their skills and mesmirized the audience by their performance.

At the end chief guests of belt promotion test Raja Tahir Kiyani, General Secretary of Boxing Association Rawalpindi Abdul Jabbar Pal, Zafar Iqbal Janjua, Malik Shakeel Awan, Abid Jani and Haleem Butt awarded the belts, trophies and certificates to the achievers.