Playback singer ‘Ahmad Rushdi ‘ remembered

Music Fans on Saturday remembered iconic versatile playback singer ‘Ahmed Rushdi’ on his 87th birth anniversary to paid tribute for his lifetime services in entertainment industry.

Rushdi was born in Hyderabad Deccan, India, back in 1934. He moved to Karachi after partition and began his career with Radio Pakistan. The star rose to fame with song Bandar Road Se Kemari.

He is known as the first ever pop singer of the country and is famous for a different style of singing. He also sang in the English language.

A man with a distinct voice, Rushdi reigned the film industry for three decades and stood apart with different playful songs.

Karnama was the first film to which the singer lent his voice. Unfortunately, the film did not make it to the big screen, private channels reported. Mashriq-o-Maghrib was the last film that Rushdi sang for.

He recorded over 5,000 songs for Pakistani films. It was Ko Ko Korina however, that took the playback singer to new heights.

Rushdi’s health soon began deteriorating due to his tireless contribution to the local music industry. He passed away due to cardiac arrest on April 11, 1983, aged 44.

The late singer has since been honoured with numerous awards including, Nigar Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Best Singer of The Millennium Award and the Legend Award, as well as several other accolades.—APP