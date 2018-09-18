Play your role

When I look around, I found a number of faces questioning why not I am getting education. If we deem on this fact that education is must for every person then why these lower class children are deprived of going to school? We get ourselves away by saying that is something on which our government should act as they are elected by the citizens, but unfortunately our government is turning a deaf ear to the voices raised over this issue.

Being a citizen of Pakistan, I obligingly appeal to every educated person to take it as your own responsibility, make an effort to educate at least one child and if we keep going like this, one day we will have an educated Pakistan ahead. InshaAllah.

DURR E SAMEEN

Karachi

