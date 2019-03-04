Play washed out in National Polo Championship

Lahore

National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup matches couldn’t take place here on Sunday due to rain and wet outfield. After consultation with tournament’s organising committee, Lahore Polo Club (LPC) Secretary Col (retd) Usman Nasir issued a new schedule for the event.

On Monday, March 4, Master Paints will play against BBJ Pipes, while Diamond Paints/Newage will vie against Master Paints Black on Tuesday (March 5) and Master Paints will face Barry’s and Diamond Paints/Newage will compete against BBJ Pipes on Wednesday.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp