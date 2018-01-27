Play stopped on ‘dangerous’ Wanderers pitch

Johannesburg

Play was called off at Wanderers Stadium on Friday after South African batsman Dean Elgar was hit on the grille of his helmet by a short ball from India’s Jasprit Bumrah.

Umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould had held talks earlier in the day because of unusual bounce and deviation on a pitch which former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar described as “dangerous”.

After Elgar was struck late in the afternoon, match referee Andy Pycroft joined the umpires on the field and the third day of the third and final Test was halted. South Africa, set 241 to win, were 17 for one. Both captains were called into a meeting with Pycroft in accordance with International Cricket Council regulations.

The procedure is that umpires can call off play when they consider conditions to be dangerous. The umpires and match referee then consult the captains.

Play can resume if the captains agree. If not, the umpires and match referee have to decide whether it is possible to effect repairs to the pitch so that play can resume. If not the match can be abandoned. The Wanderers’ pitch has coming under criticism from former cricketers and commentators for its dangerous nature. Earlier in the day, two umpires—Aleem Dar and Ian Gould—had a long chat in the middle and inspected the pitch before play resumed. Surprisingly, there is no official word from the match referee on this issue yet. Holding, in Johannesburg on commentary duty with official broadcaster Super Sport, also criticised the pitch on air as well. He rated the pitch “2 out of 100” and called for the abandonment of the game as early as the pre-lunch session. “They should have called it off when (Murali) Vijay got hit,” Holding later explained, off air. “This is not a cricket pitch, this is dangerous. Call it off, forget it. You can’t play cricket on that. I have no idea what has gone wrong but I know it’s not a good cricket pitch,” he said. “The last time I saw something like this, the match was abandoned in Jamaica in 1998, and it didn’t even last this long.” The talk of the entire third day was about the uneven bounce of the track with some of the cracks on good length and short of it opening up. As many as three Indian and one South African batsmen were hit on day three as the ball rose from good length area.—APP