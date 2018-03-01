Play a safe Holi

Festivals in India are a reflection of the country’s cultural and religious richness. Holi is one such festival as it spreads goodwill among people. It is the festival of colours and is undoubtedly the most fun-filled and boisterous of all Hindu festivals in the country. But it has been observed that residential societies waste a lot of water while celebrating this festival. Merrymakers also get drunk on thandai laced with bhaang (an intoxicant) on this day and behave in a rowdy manner. There are other problems too. Mischief-makers apply colours that are harmful for the skin on others. Several instances of sexual abuse have also been reported.

People must realise the gravity of the situation and avoid wasting water. Moreover, the colours that are used are mixed with toxic chemicals. This leads to skin irritation and can even cause blindness of the eyes. People should play safe Holi with dry colours only and also save water. People should remember that the festival of Holi is about spreading joy. Forcing the rituals on people who do not want to participate in the festival is wrong. Dowsing unsuspecting passers-by with coloured water is unacceptable. A celebration for some should not turn into a nightmare for others.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

