Play on social issues presented at RAC

RAWALPINDI : A stage play based on social issues entitled “Dulha k Sao Nakharey” was staged under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council to entertain the people along with strong message and provide platform to the local artists.

The play was written and directed by M Aslam Bhatti and produced by Arshad Khan. The famous artists Shagufta Khan, Liaqat Shah, Amin Shahzada, Imran Disko, Faisal Rashid, Rana Kashif, Noor Ali, Naseem Khan and Dildar Khan were included in the caste of the drama.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed addressing at the occasion said that the play must be lesson based and the people should learn from it.