Play Dil Hai Pakistani staged

Rawalpindi

To mark Pakistan Day, a stage play “Dil Hai Pakistani” was arranged under patronage of Rawalpindi Arts Council which was based on patriotism. The play was written by Yar Muhammad and directed by senior artist Masood Khawaja. Members Punjab Assembly Tehseen Fawad, Zeb un Nisa Awan and Lubna Pirzada were guests of honor flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed.

The legislators addressing at the occasion said that it was the day to remind that all Pakistani must participate in its progress and prosperity.—INP