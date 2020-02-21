Platic bags ban empowers women entrepreneurship: Zartaj

Staff Reporter

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Friday said the ban imposed on single time use plastic bags would help empower women entrepreneurship.

She made these remarks at the awareness campaign on “Ban on Plastic Bags” launched by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in collaboration with the Hashoo Foundation and Oxfam here at a local mall that also collaborated with EPA for the campaign.

Zartaj said plastic bags were badly affecting eco-system of the country, as it remained for 1,000 years into the system.

“Plastic bags are a burden on our environment as it directly goes into seas and oceans that kill aquatic and wildlife,” she added.