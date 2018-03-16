Plastic products expo to be a milestone: Minister

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Minister IC&T Sheikh Alla-u-din has said that the government of the Punjab has made arrangements to further strengthen the industry through many Exhibitions at Expo center Lahore. He said that in the history of Pakistan, Biggest plastic products Exhibition also will be a mile-stone.

He expressed these views while presided over a departmental meeting in the Committee room of the Industries Department. In the meeting Secretary Industries Dr. Mujtaba Paracha, representative Punjab Board of Investment and other relevant persons were present. During the meeting, secretary industries briefed that the PAKPLAS Exhibition is Pakistan’s largest show of Plastic Products, being held from 16th to 18th of March 2018, at the Lahore Expo Center.

This one of a kind exhibition is orchestrated by the Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA), to be at par with the International Plastic Exhibitions, with a distinction that; besides showcasing the offerings and achievements of Pakistan’s plastic industry, it will also feature numerous informative sessions to highlight the technological progress, capabilities, evolving trends and export potential of this sector. This 3-day event is expected to attract a large gathering of industrial buyers, experts, entrepreneurs, regulators, investors and professional delegates from international and local enterprises and institutions.

Provincial Minister Industries hoped that the exhibition will be beneficial for those who explore new opportunities for expanding their business relationship and cooperation.