According to some estimates, in 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the seas. This is alarming but in spite of that the rampant use of plastics is yet in practice. It is not only causing environmental pollution but also putting our life in danger. In Pakistan in a year there will be 20.24 million tones and per a day 59,000 tones.

Similarly, plastics products like grass clippings, bottles, furniture, etc are being made. Furthermore, there are 8, 60 plastic manufacturing units working in Pakistan. So, I request the people to use fewer plastics and stop plastic pollution.

ZUBAIR SUBZAL

Kech

