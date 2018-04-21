Plastic pollution poisoning oceans, land, injuring marine life, health: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan issued his message on Earth Day.

He said that Plastic pollution is poisoning our oceans and land, injuring marine life, and affecting our health. Our lives depend on biological diversity, Species and ecosystems are disappearing at an unsustainable rate and we humans are responsible.

He further added that We stand to lose a wide variety of environmental goods and services that we take for granted. The consequences for economies and people will be profound. He also highlighted that with present approach to development, we have caused the clearing of much of the original forest, drained half of the world’s wetlands, depleted three quarters of all fish stocks, and emitted enough heat-trapping gases to keep our planet warming for centuries to come.

As a result, we are increasingly risking the loss of the very foundation of our own survival. The variety of life on our planet gives us our food, clothes, fuel, medicine and much, much more. He urged this day is an opportunity to stress the importance of natural resources for human well-being, reflect on our achievements to safeguard it.

Earth Day is observed on 22nd April every Year. Earth Day 2018 is dedicated to providing the information and inspiration needed to fundamentally change human attitude and behavior about plastics. This year’s global theme is “End Plastic Pollution”.

Orignally published by NNI