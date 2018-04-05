Plastic pollution, a big problem

A type of pollution that is most common in the world and in Pakistan is plastic pollution. Most of the garbage includes plastic such as shoppers, bottles, plastic wrappers, disposable cups, spoons and plastic papers. People prefer using disposable things because of the change in their life-style. These disposable things are made up of plastic. And one of the major problems with the plastic is that it is non-degradable. As plastic contain harmful pollutants it has the potential to harm our nature and natural resources. It not only causes land pollution and destroys our animals and plants but also cause water and air pollution. As plastic is cheap and less expensive it is used everywhere in Pakistan, hence major portion of our garbage contains plastic and when this garbage is burnt it pollutes land and air. In Pakistan there is no proper system of recycling of garbage especially when the major part of our garbage contains that much amount of non-degradable material. And a major portion of it becomes a part of rivers and canals, thus causing water pollution. Ultimately causes harm to animals and plants. Plastic pollution is increased at such a rate that we can’t completely overcome it but we can try. If everyone at his own tries, we can at least reduce this pollution. But the condition is we must do our job on this behalf. We have to change our life style and should use the trends set by our elders. They used mud for their daily routine things why can’t we. Instead of using plastic bags we should try to use paper or cloth bags. Higher authorities should also take benevolent action in this regard. We must not destroy the beauty of Pakistan just for our comfort.

ROHMMA LATIF

Islamabad

