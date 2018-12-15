The world’s environment is increasingly becoming polluted with plastic. UN in its report for International Environment Day warned that by the middle of century, the planet could be abundantly filled with 12 billions of plastic trash. WWF report estimates that by 2050 oceans could contain more plastic than fish.

Many factors have resulted in plastic pollution. One and the greatest of all is excessive use of plastic bags. For ending plastic pollution, drastic measures need to be taken to curtail its use. First, ban the plastic bags. It has been successfully conducted by Morocco through ‘zero mika’ initiative seizing 420 tones of plastic bags. Second, use of eco-friendly material like cloth instead of plastic bag should be encouraged. Third, the Govt should increase tax on plastic bags. Fourth and last, Media should play its part by creating greater awareness in masses of harmful effects of plastic pollution.

HYDER ALI

Shikarpur

Share on: WhatsApp