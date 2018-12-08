Plastic pollution

Undoubtedly, plastic has become planet Earth’s environmental catastrophe. Currently, the worldwide annual production of plastic is reported to have escalated to almost 300 million tones and it will keep increasing swiftly if it goes unchecked. Studies have shown that plastic harms the environment and all forms of life in many ways. Traces of plastic have been found in the human digestive system. If we continue to use plastic-wrapped food and drink from plastic bottles, according to a scientific research, plastic found all around us would one day be inside us. Grim situation necessitates an out-right ban on single-use plastics.

The UN found that in cities around the world, about five trillion plastic bags used each year equalled nearly 10 million plastic bags per minute. Most of plastic waste clogs drains, inundating streets and roads with sewage and breeding serious diseases. Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency disclosed that approximately 55 billion plastic bags are consumed annually in the country. According to a UN report, the Indus River has the second highest amount of plastic waste dumped into it.

Most of the untreated industrial waste produced by a number of industries ends up in the rivers, lakes and sea. World Wildlife Fund (WWF) found that plastic causes around 50 percent of the pollution at Karachi’s Clifton beach and other beaches along the coastal belt that causes plentiful threats for public health. Pakistan had imposed ban on non-bio-degradable polythene bags that manufacturing industries produce over 50 billion every year in the country in order to diminish polluting effects, but the federal and provincial governments have failed to implement the bans. It is requested to the concerned authorities to take action soon.

NABEELA HASSAN

Kech, Balochistan

