There are so many reasons to fall in love with Pakistan’s marine life. However plastic pollution is posing a serious threat to marine life and ecosystem. The issue of plastic pollution along Pakistan’s coast is a major concern and is worsening due to an inadequate solid waste disposal system in the city. Most of the plastics that enter the sea become a serious threat to marine life due to non-degradable nature. Studies carried out by WWF-Pakistan indicate that the number of incidents of marine animals trapped in plastic products in the sea is readily increasing.

It is estimated that globally about 8 million tons of plastics are deliberately dumped in the sea or finds its way there through wind or flow of rivers and urban runoff. This is approximately equivalent to the dumping of a garbage truck into marine waters every minute. WWF-Pakistan studies also reveal that 65 per cent of garbage that litter beaches along Pakistan’s coast consist of plastics, which includes mineral water bottles, caps, polythene bags, balloons, wrappers, shoes, broken utensils, Styrofoam and discarded fishing nets.

A number of records are available which also indicate that a variety of marine animals became entangled in floating plastics leading to injury and sometimes death. I urge the local administration to properly remove garbage from the city, adequate disposal at dumpsites and controlling of unauthorized dumping at the parts of the coast. We need to stress the need to create awareness among the general public about limiting their use of plastic in daily chores and call for the use of recyclable material.

AFIFA SHAFIQ

Karachi

