Plastic pollution is fast becoming a major environmental challenge in Pakistan. Plastic waste, which decomposes very slowly, remains floating in the open sea or piles up on beaches, posing a serious threat to animals and plants.

According to some estimates, 250 million tonnes of garbage in Pakistan primarily consists of plastic bags, cap bottles and food scraps. That accounts to around 1.95 kilogram of debris per individual, each day. Indeed WWF-Pakistan studies revealed that sixty-five percent of garbage that littered beaches along Pakistan’s coast consists of plastics. The situation indeed warrants action and that too on immediate basis to keep environment clean from this nuisance. Only imposing bans will not work as one has seen in some provinces.

B FAIZ

Kech

