Plastic manufacturers urge govt not to impose unjustified taxes

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA) expressing its displeasure has criticized new federal budget terming it friendly for non-tax payers.

Zakaria Usman, Chairman PPMA and Zafar Saeed, Convener association’s Taxation Committee PPMA expressed their concerns over proposed changes in the budget saying this will badly affect the plastic sector, a statement said.

PPMA officials highly criticized the Budget on bringing commercial importers into minimum tax regime from Fix Tax Regime.

We are of the strong view that the current rate of Income Tax u/s 148 is very high as our raw material is of high-value commodity and a huge amount is already paid at import stage u/s 148, Zakaria Usman said.

PPMA urged the Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and FBR to withdraw this proposal of Minimum Tax u/s 148 as it is already heavily taxed and retain Commercial Import in FTR, he demanded.

Chairman PPMA said observed that as a matter of fact, the government failed to register wholesalers and retailers in bringing them into the tax net. Enhancement of further tax from 2 to 3 percent will discourage the honest taxpayer and incentivize the tax evaders who are already out of tax net.

Zakaria Usman also urged government and tax authorities to withdraw enhancement of 1 percent further tax.