Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The imports of plastic materials into the country witnessed decreased of 8.45 percent during the first three quarters of financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported plastic worth $1490.245 million during July-March (2019-20) compared to the imports of $1627.873 million during July- March (2018-19), showing negative growth of 8.45 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).