Plastic exports decrease 34.38 per cent

Islamabad

The exports of plastic materials witnessed decrease of 34.38 percent during the first month of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic worth $18.895 million during July 2020 as compared to the exports of $28.793 million during July 2019, showing a decline of 34.38 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

In terms of quantity, the exports of plastic also declined by 16.26 percent as the country exported 21,022 metric ton of plastic during the period under review as compared to the exports of 25,104 metric ton during last fiscal year. Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the plastic exports during July 2020 dipped by 13.21 percent as compared to the exports of $21.770 million in June 2020, the data revealed.