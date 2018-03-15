Plastic exhibition from March 16

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The PAKPLAS Exhibition is Pakistan’s largest show of Plastic Products, being held from 16th to 18thof March 2018, at the Lahore Expo Center. Governor Punjab Mr. Rafiq Rajwana will inaugurate the mega exhibition. This one of a kind exhibition is orchestrated by the Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA), to be at par with the International Plastic Exhibitions, with a distinction that; besides showcasing the offerings and achievements of Pakistan’s plastic industry, it will also feature numerous informative sessions to highlight the technological progress, capabilities, evolving trends and export potential of this sector. This 3-day event is expected to attract a large gathering of industrial buyers, experts, entrepreneurs, regulators, investors and professional delegates from international and local enterprises and institutions, who seek new opportunities for expanding their business relations and deliberate on collaborative ventures to enrich this important sector of the economy. The Chief Organizer of PAKPLAS – Mr. Syed Nabeel Hashmi stated that: “This grand event is designed to facilitate collective initiatives by engaging the stakeholders of the Plastics-Processing Industry, whereby all segments of this industry like; Raw-material producers, processors, plastics machinery manufacturers, makers of moulds & dies.