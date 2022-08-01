PLA’s 95th founding anniversary: Commemoration ceremony held at GHQ

Rawalpindi: Today marks the 95th founding anniversary of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Celebrating the anniversary, a commemoration ceremony was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest on the occasion. The ceremony was also graced by the presence of the Ambassador of China to Pakistan, H.E Mr Nong Rong. Other officials from the Embassy of China and officers from the three services of Pakistan attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr Nong Rong thanked COAS General Bajwa for hosting the reception on the eve of the PLA’s 95th anniversary.

Highlighting the strong and brotherly relations between the two countries, Ambassador Nong said that China and Pakistan are iron brothers, all-weather friends and strategic partners.

“The recent meeting of China-Pakistan Joint Committee of Cooperation held in China has set up an important platform for military collaborations which will serve effectively for military-to-military relations between the two countries,” Ambassador Nong said.

COAS General Bajwa felicitated PLA and lauded its role in China’s defence, security and nation-building.

Highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, militaries and the people, COAS said that the Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of challenges.

“The PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms, and our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests,” the COAS said in his concluding remarks.

