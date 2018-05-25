Plants cause damage

The higher authorities must pay attention to the critical issue of Conocarpus plants. According to the environmental experts, this species of plants is harmful for the environment of Karachi. However, this Conocarpus tree is planted in every nook and corner of the city; inside all parks and along roadside. This plant is very harmful because its roots destroy the underground infrastructure. It damages electric cables, water lines and telephone lines. It is also very dangerous for the health of public and cause asthma and skin allergies. Experts fear that in the foreseeable future, Conocarpus will start releasing pollen which, in return, will cause pollen allergy. It is unfortunate that in our country, action is taken without carrying out proper research. The concerned authorities should take immediate action and cut down these harmful plants which are injurious for both human body and environment.

ZOYA SHAMIM

Via email

