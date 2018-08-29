Plantation target doubled

Muzaffargarh

The target for plantation of saplings in the district has been doubled to speed up process of developing green shield against the environmental degradation phenomenon. Deputy Commissioner Qaisar Saleem, presiding over a meeting, reviewed the monsoon plantation drive here Tuesday and stressed on the private sector particularly industries to contribute to the noble cause of saving our children from environmental hazards.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced Rs 10 million prize for the district showing best results and added that all the departments and private sector should come forward.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp