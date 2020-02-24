Plantation must to avoid G-warming: Mehmood

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has formally launched the spring tree campaign in the provincial metropolis. Minister Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling at Jillani Park on Monday. PHA Lahore Chairman Yasir Gilani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, Director General Muzaffar Khan, Additional Director Tariq Ali Basra and PRO Nadia Tufail also planted saplings on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid said that, in the current year, 27,5000 saplings would be planted throughout the city and spring tree plantation campaign will make Lahore a lush green city.

He said that every citizen should plant at least two saplings to make the Prime Minister’s Clean and Green campaign a success.

He said that planting more and more trees has become a dire and urgent need of time to avoid global warming. It was pleasing that PHA Lahore was focusing on planting indigenous fruit and shady trees and it has become a role model for other PHAs by achieving the targets of plantation campaigns.

On this occasion, Chairman Yasser Gilani said that various communities, organisations should come forward to contribute in tree planting campaign.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority Lahore has been working at all levels to make the Spring Tree Plantation campaign a success. Vice-Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said that the lives of birds and animals including humans were connected to the trees.

A large number of shade and fruit plants will be planted in Lahore. Director-General Muzaffar Khan said that the Park and Horticulture Authority will leave no stone unturned to make the city Lahore clean and green.

Tree Plantation played a vital role to reduce pollution. He said that in 2020, the Parks and Horticulture Authority will perform better than previous years. Additional Director Tariq Ali Basra said that all the departments of PHA are working hard to make the Tree Plantation campaign a great success. PHA Lahore was taking effective steps to raise awareness among the citizens regarding plantation, he added.