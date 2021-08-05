Plantation kicked off

Staff Reporter

Motorway Police M5 Sector-1 Commander Rana Sarfraz Nasir launched a tree plantation campaign on M-4 and M-5 in collaboration with Dawat-e-Islami. He said Pakistan is one of the country most affected by global warming.

“If we do not plant trees, our glaciers will began melting, which will not only affect our country’s agriculture but also our people, animals, wildlife and aquatic life will be severely affected, so we have to plant trees on a regular basis for a better future for our generation.”

He stressed that everyone has to plant more and more trees to combat rising environmental issues. Commander M-5 Rana Sarfraz Nasir, DSP Headquarters Chaudhry Masroor Ali and DSP Muhammad Hassan Bhatti plant sapling to launch the campaign.