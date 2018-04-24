Plantation campaign to improve environment: Mayor

Increasing number of plant saplings from three lacs to five lacs during the Spring Tree Plantation Drive-2018, will bring significant change in overall environment of the city, said Mayor of Islamabad, Shiekh Anser Aziz on Monday. While planting a sapling at the green belt of Zero-point During the Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive – 2018, he said this target would be further enhanced. On this occasion, Chairman Union Council I-9 Sardar Mehtab Khan Advocate, Chairman Markaz G-8 Munir Ashraf, Chairman Union Council G-6 Chaudhry Allah Ditta and Chairman UC – G-7 Ch. Naeem Gujar were also present.

The ceremony was continuation of plan under which plant saplings are being planted by all union councils of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) at green belts, round abouts, parks and different other locations. On this occasion, Mayor said that like previous years, target of planting three lacs sapling was set, however, he directed to further enhance the number of plant sapling to five lacs.

To achieve this target, Mayor said, not only Ministry of Climate Change provided complete patronage and technical expertise but other institutions / organizations also actively participated in this drive.

He said that concerned formations had been directed to plant more saplings than the traditionally set target. He said that for the first time in the history of federal capital, MCI had provided one (1) plant to the residents of 30,000 housing units of the city at their door steps. The main objective behind door to door campaign was to ensure practical participation of the residents in tree plantation drive.

He said that plants saplings were also being planted at the green belts, parks and open spaces in all the Union Councils of MCI and uptill now around 70 thousands plants have been planted in different union councils of the MCI. Anser Aziz said that forest fire affected large number of trees at Margalla Hills every year and in order to compensate this loss, campaign has been started to plant more trees at the Margalla Hills so that beautiful Margalla Hills could be made more lush green. He said that Ministry of Climate Change, different NGOs and private organization played a vital role in making Spring Tree Plantation Drive-2018 a success.

While directing environment wing, the Mayor said that due to recent rain spell underground water level had significantly improved so maximum number of trees should be planted and proper care of the planted saplings be ensured.

He also directed the elected representatives to practically engage the people of their constituencies in tree plantation campaign so that record results could be obtained from the tree plantation campaign.—APP

