Plantation campaign kicks off

Making the environment green and clean, the political administration across Fata has kicked plantation campaign in the various agencies of tribal regions on Wednesday.

A ceremony in this regard was organized at railway station where Niaz Muhammad, the assistant political agent of Landikotal with other officials of the Khyber Agency forest department officialy launched the plantation drive by planting a tree.

Talking on the occasion the APA of Landikotal Niaz Muhamad said that we should grow more and more plants and tree to make our environment green and clean which was essential for human life According to the officials of Landikotal administration, some thirty five thousands plants.