Plantation campaign at FJWU

Rawalpindi

Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir Friday inaugurated tree plantation campaign by planting a tree in the lawn of university’s campus with a slogan “Plant for Pakistan”.

Speaking on the occasion, VC said the purpose of the campaign is to encourage people, communities, organizations, civil society and the government to collectively plant trees for creating awareness about benefits of forests and to increase forest cover in big cities of the country.

Samina said that plantation of trees and their preservation was charity and the people should participate in the campaign so that green cover of the country could be further enhanced.

Registrar Samina Bukhri, Prof Dr Uzaira Raffique, Dean of Faculty of Law, Commerce, Management & Administrative Sciences Prof Dr Azra Yasmin and other faculty members were present on the occasion.—APP

