Plantation being carried out under PM’s vision

Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has said that process of tree plantation is being carried out throughout the country according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, which will not only ensure green revolution in the country but also eliminate environmental pollution, which has posed a great threat to human life.

These views were expressed by him while planting a tree at PIA Park on Wednesday.

Adviser to CM Punjab, Asif Mehmood was also present on the occasion. Mahmoodur Rasheed said that environmental pollution can be controlled if follow the slogan “Har Bashar Do Shajar” in real sense.

He said that the saplings planted must be taken care of till they become strong trees. He said that making the Prime Minister’s Clean and Green Campaign a success is our joint responsibility and everyone should play their part in planting as many trees as possible.