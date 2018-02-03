Plant for generating energy from garbage

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allocated 50 acres of land in Sector I-17 to build a plant for generating energy from 800 tonnes heaps of garbage, collected from Islamabad Capital Territory on regular basis.

Talking to APP, CDA Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri said the authority was planning to establish four transfer stations where collection vehicles would transfer garbage onto larger trucks to processing stations. Those stations were proposed to be built in Zone-II, III, IV and V, from where the garbage would be transported to Sector I-17 plant to convert it into energy, he added.

He said the civic body staffers instead of going door to door to pick up the garbage, the people should dispose of it at its designated places. The proposed plant is expected to burn around 1,500 tonnes of garbage to produce 10 megawatts of electricity.—APP

