Planning Minister lauds ADB’s role in modernizing infrastructure in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) led by Central West Asian Department Director-General Werner Liepach called on the Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar here Monday.

The Minister lauded the role of ADB in modernizing infrastructure and supporting various development initiatives in Pakistan, adding that the cooperation further needed to be expanded in the fields of education, health, water, energy and infrastructure development especially in the under developed areas of the country.

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar maintained that the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was committed to take necessary measures to eradicate poverty, provide more education and healthcare facilities, ensuring equal opportunities of development and providing easy access through modern transportation to the people of Pakistan with the special focus on under developed areas across the country. He stated that the government was working on the plans for low cost housing for a common man that was one of important point in PTI’s election manifesto.

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said that the National Transportation Policy and its implementation was one of the key priorities of the government. The policy includes Railway Master Plan and National Highway Authority Plan which would make the connectivity easier and cost effective offering more opportunities for business and trade and further act as the key enabler for sustainable development and growth.

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar also informed the delegation about the government’s vision of restructuring the public sector and improving the government for more efficient service delivery.

The delegation appreciated the government’s commitment of increasing the quality of life with special focus on human development and assured support on the development projects in different sectors. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Zafar Hassan, Chief Economist Dr. Nadeem Javaid and Member Infrastructure Ahmed Khan.

