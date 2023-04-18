Plane escapes accident while attempting landing in Islamabad

A passenger plane of an international airline escaped an accident when its tail hit the runway during a failed landing attempt at the Islamabad airport.

According to a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson, the plane reached Islamabad airport from Doha at 8pm on Sunday. The pilot faced some difficulty during landing and decided to make another attempt to land. The pilot also informed the control tower about the failed attempt.

During the process, the tail of the aircraft hit the runway but the pilot managed to take off, the spokesperson added. He said the CAA initiated an inquiry after a medical examination of the pilot.