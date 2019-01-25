Plan to solorise 30,000 Balochistan tubewells

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar Wednesday said the government was planning to initiate a Roshan Pakistan project in Balochistan to solorise over 30,000 tubewells of the province within a short span of time.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice moved by Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi seeking the attention of the minister for “reducing the size of Public Sector Development Programs (PSDP) from Rs 950 billion to Rs 675 billion for Balochistan, affecting the health, education, infrastructure and communication sectors at large”, he said the government was ready to incorporate the unapproved projects worth Rs 60.40 billion in the next budget of 2019-20.

He said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) PML-N had included Rs 750 billion projects in PSDP in last month sans getting approval of the projects. The main aim of announcing projects were to please the people of Balochistan. He said government was committed to give more share to socio economic development of Balochistan. The government has already asked Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) to identify the viable areas for constructing 100 dams in Balochistan. Federal Government was planning to irrigate 700,000 acre land of Balochistan in collaboration with provincial government.

