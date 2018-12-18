Plan to increase beds capacity in hospitals

The Federal government plans to increase hospital beds in all government hospitals of Islamabad from 2,000 to 4,000 under its strategy to provide better medical treatment facilities to citizens. There are four government hospitals, established to provide medical treatment facilities to government employees of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and these are Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Federal Government Poly Clinic, Islamabad (FGPC), Federal General Hospital (FGH), Islamabad and National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM).

Giving details regarding up-gradation of health facilities, official sources on Monday said for PIMS, Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) approved projects are in pipeline i.e. up-gradation of Non-Radiation Services, Establishment of Institute of Neurosciences, Cancer Hospital, Establishment of Center for Hematology Disorders, and Extension in Mother and Children Hospital in PIMS.

These projects, on completion would result in increased capacity of 2,157 beds. Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences is located in Islamabad providing medical facilities to resident of Rawalpindi-Islamabad and surrounding areas. PIMS also function as a National Reference Centre for providing specialized diagnostic and curative services to patients referred by other hospitals/institution.—APP

