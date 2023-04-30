Plan formulated by PTI in case talks fail: Fawad Ch

Islamabad: As the talks between the ruling alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have entered their final stage, it seems that the PTI has prepared for the worst-case scenario.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted on Sunday, saying that his party — the PTI — wanted the success of the negotiations with the government, but it has formulated a strategy in case of failure.

تحریک انصاف مذاکرات کی کامیابی چاہتی ہے لیکن ناکامی کی صورت میں حکمت عملی مرتب کرلی ہے، یہ نہیں ہو سکتا کہ آئین کو ردی کا ٹکڑا اور عوام کو کیڑے مکوڑے سمجھ لیا جائے اور تحریک انصاف خاموش بیٹھ جائے مذاکرات کی ناکامی کی صورت میں عوام بڑی تحریک کیلئے تیار ہو جائیں، تحریک کا آغاز کل… — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 30, 2023

“It is not possible for the PTI to sit silently if the Constitution is considered as a piece of garbage and the public as insects,” he said, calling on the people to prepare for a “movement”.

“The movement is starting tomorrow,” Fawad added, “with rallies in Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, culminating into a historic long march.”

It is crucial to remember that the Supreme Court advised the government and PTI to start talking earlier this week. The development was viewed as a breakthrough in the opposition and the ruling coalition’s weeks-long election impasse.

The sides are now anticipated to undertake the last round of negotiations on May 2 after two rounds of discussions.

Tuesday, however, appears to be going to be difficult for the PTI and government negotiators because the former wants to dissolve assemblies before May 14 and the latter doesn’t seem willing to consider this demand.

