Plan for implementation of Rs. 560b Punjab ADP chalked out

Staff Reporter Lahore

On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, a plan has been chalked out for the implementation of a development programme costingRs. 560 billion.

In this regard a high-level meeting was held in the CM’s Office on Saturday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Punjab, Jawad Rafique Malik.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Tahir Khurshid and secretaries of all departments were present on this occasion.

Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting through video link.

The Principal Secretary gave guidelines to the participants for the implementation of the ADP of Rs. 560 billion.

The departments have been given a deadline of July 31 to get the approval of unapproved schemes and to take prompt measures in this regard.

The Chief Minister directed that a time frame will be given for the completion of the schemes. Not a single rupee out of Rs. 560 billion should be lapsed, Usman Buzdar warned.

The chief minister directed that the timely and transparent utilization of ADP funds should be ensured by all means and he will personally monitor the implementation work on Punjab’s development programme.

Departments should create such a mechanism so that funds should not lapse. He said that funds lapse will not be tolerated at any cost. He further directed that the schemes have to be completed speedily besides ensuring the high quality of work.