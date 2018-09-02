Plan finalized to plant 10 billion saplings in five years

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has planted a sapling at PTV headquarters building in connection with the ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign observed on Sunday.

Talking to media, he said Pakistan is among the countries where forest areas have severely been destroyed.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had started a Billion Tree Tsunami campaign and planted over one billion saplings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last five years.

He said the PTI government has finalized a plan to plant 10 billion saplings in next five years. Prime Minister Imran Khan has already inaugurated the campaign to plant 10 billion saplings in next five years. It is the clear vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to plant numerous saplings for improving the overall environment. No other politician talks about improving the environment.

The manifesto of PTI is also clear about environment, he said adding that a total of 1.5 million saplings were being planted across the country in one day’s ‘Plant For Pakistan’ campaign on Sunday.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday kicked off ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign in Rawalpindi Division while over 5000 saplings were planted at the green belt of Koral Chowk, Expressway. The Federal Minister addressing the participants said the citizens particularly youth should come forward to play their role and make the campaign a success.

He said, “We have decided to establish four nurseries each in seven divisions of Pakistan Railways (PR). We are going to establish three nurseries soon in Rawalpindi Division in Jhelum, Malikwal and Rawalpindi with the help of sponsors from private sector.” He further said, the Railways would kick off its plantation drive on Sept 7 from Margala Railway Station where nearly 10 kanal piece of land would be covered and saplings will be planted there.

“We will make all out efforts to make the environment healthier,” he added. He said, “We would plant saplings on both side of the railway track till its last boundary as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to save the environment from pollution and make the country green.” Sh. Rasheed offered the private parties that they can get the railways land for establishment of nurseries.

He said, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the timber mafia and the theft of trees would not be tolerated as the government believes that protection of trees is also its responsibility. Earlier, addressing the participants, Director General, PHA, Saif Anwar informed that PHA has planted nearly 25000 saplings at various points during this season. He said, saplings have also been planted in 58 graveyards of the city with the help of the community.

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has planted 15,000 saplings in the federal capital on Sunday under ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign to make Pakistan greener, Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz said Sunday.

Talking to media after planting a tree sapling adjacent to Shakerparian Parade Ground, he said MCI would carry out massive tree plantation across the city. Over 600000 plants are being planted under ‘Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive’, half of the target of the Drive has already been achieved.

Mayor directed the Environment Wing of MCI to make effective arrangements for ensuring proper growth of planted saplings and proper arrangements be made for watering these 15,000 planted saplings. He said that MCI is ensuring that saplings being planted should be 4 to 6 feet tall as survival rate of the small plants is low.

He said that tall plants can survive the hard climate and can grow at fast pace. Mayor directed the Environment Wing to engage residents, NGOs, and other organizations.

“If each resident plant one sapling and ensure its proper growth, green character of Islamabad would be considerably enhanced,” Mayor said that MCI is providing technical expertise to private sectors, residents and other departments in tree plantation and it is expected that desired results would be achieved.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Jawdat Ayaz, Deputy Mayor of MCI Zeeshan Ali Naqvi, opposition leader in MCI Ali Awan, Chief Officer MCI Najaf Iqbal Syed, Officers of MCI and ICT Administration and students of different institutes also planted plant saplings.—APP

