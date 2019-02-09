Plan evolved to maintain cleanliness during PSL matches

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) evolved a plan to maintain cleanliness in view of Pakistan Super League IV matches which would be played in the provincial capital.

LWMC sources said on Saturday, as per plan more than 300 workers of LWMC would be deployed for ensuring cleanliness in internal and external areas of Gaddafi stadium.

Company’s senior administration would monitor the cleanliness process during the PSL matches and duty roster of officials has also been issued in this regard. More than 19 machines of the company including mechanical sweeper, washer, loader, dumpers, water bowser, mini dumpers and other would be utilized to meet the cleanliness task during the event. Sources said that awareness campaign would also be organized so that cricket lovers could be made aware how to keep stadium clean and extend cooperation to the LWMC.—APP

