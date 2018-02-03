Plan devised to make polio campaign a success

Rawalpindi

Micro plan has been devised to make Polio campaign a success which will start from February 12, said Chief Executive Officer Dr Sohail Chaudary here Friday.

Talking to APP, he said with the coordinated efforts of Government and World Health Organization WHO, polio workers have been trained to accomplish the target set of vaccinating 8,40,000 children below five years of age.

The CEO said Polio is a National issue as it is responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.

He said along-with all government initiatives, active participation of parents is needed to make the campaign successful.

Sharing details of arrangements, Sohail said 2787 polio teams including 2333 mobile teams,287 fixed points,119 transit points,221 Union council medical officers and 496 area incharges would complete the task of vaccination, Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our efforts to make the campaign a success.

Sohail urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

“The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved.” He said continuous efforts were being made to control polio. Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children are registered, he said, adding that special arrangements have also been made to cover Cantonment areas of Rawalpindi.—APP