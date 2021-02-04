Plan devised for water supply to Thar Coal Power Project

A high-level meeting was held at the Sindh Energy Department office on Wednesday to finalize the plan.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, Sindh Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Sial, Sindh Chief Minister’s Legal Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi, Energy Secretary Tariq Ali Shah, Special Secretary Irrigation and other concerned officials. Officials from Electric and other power generation companies attended.

The meeting also gave a detailed briefing on the Irrigation Department’s project for water supply for Thar Coal Power Project and finalized the points of agreement with the concerned stakeholder power generation companies for water use and agreed that agreements with stakeholders will be signed after approval from the relevant forum.