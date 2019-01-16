Plan being devised to fill all vacant posts of doctors

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan said that a comprehensive plan was being devised to fill all the vacant posts of doctors and other staff in the hospitals. The move will help provide relief to the public at their doorsteps. He was addressing a high level meeting at Health Secretariat, Peshawar which was attended by DG Health KP, Dr Arshad Ahmad Khan, District Health Officers (DHO), Medical Superintendents of the hospitals and management cadre officers.

The minister further said that the data of all specialists and doctors has been compiled and now they were going to depute them on need basis.—APP

